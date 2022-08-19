Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

CBI raids Manish Sisodia’s residence, Delhi Deputy CM REACTS

Central Bureau of Investigation has raided residence of Delhi’s Dy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Searches are also being conducted across 20 locations in the National Capital Region.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
‘There is only one goal - finish Kejriwal’: Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on CBI raids
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.