CBI Raids: BJP’s only goal is to implicate Tejashwi Yadav, says Sunil Singh

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLC Sunil Singh on August 25 said that BJP’s only goal is to somehow implicate Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation conducted raids at his residence in Patna. "Their only goal is to somehow implicate Tejashwi Yadav. They're not happy with this alliance. They recovered Rs 2,56,914 cash from my son's engagement, my wife's earning from her crate plant and some loose cash," he said. CBI on August 24 conducted raids on 25 locations in Delhi, Haryana and Bihar in connection with the land-for-jobs scam.