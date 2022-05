Caught on camera: RPF constable saves woman passenger’s life at Bhubaneswar Railway Station

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) head constable S Munda saved the life of a lady passenger from falling into the gap between the platform and train at Bhubaneswar Railway Station on May 11. The footage of the incident was recorded on a CCTV. Many such incidents have happened in the past and RPF personnel have saved the lives of many passengers.