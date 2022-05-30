Caught on cam: Two cars trailing Moose Wala's vehicle moments before murder

Minutes before Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district, he was being followed by two unidentified cars, shows a CCTV footage. The video, however, has not been verified by the state police yet. Punjab Police said preliminary investigation shows it to be an inter-gang rivalry. Sidhu Moose Wala had contested this year's Punjab Assembly Election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by AAP candidate Vijay Singla.