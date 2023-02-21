Caught on Cam: Policeman allegedly thrashes couple inside a mall in Indore

A policeman allegedly thrashed a couple in Indore’s Malhar mall on February 20. The CCTV footage went viral on social media. The victim said, “There were four-five men along with some women who beat us. When we went to the police station to file a complaint, we got to know that one of them was a policeman.” DCP Zone 2 Indore, Sampat Upadhayay said, “The complaint has been filed as per the complainant’s statement. Investigation is underway.”