Caught on Cam: Leopard attacks cyclist at NH near Kaziranga National Park

A leopard attacked a cyclist on a National Highway passing through the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. The incident took place at Haldibari Animal Corridor on January 19, 2022. The scene was captured in the CCTV cameras installed by the Kaziranga National Park Authority. However, the cyclist did not suffer any major injury in the attack.