Caught on cam AAP-BJP councillors come to blows at MCD house

AAP, BJP councillors continued to clash with each inside the MCD House. The House was adjourned multiple times before resuming on early Thursday. The house faced repeated disruptions amid the heavy sloganeering and chaos. The councillors started throwing ballot boxes at each other inside the House. MCD House witnessed ruckus during the elections of standing committee members. BJP alleged that AAP Councillors were taking pictures of the ballots during secret voting. BJP leader, Arjun Pal Singh said that AAP leaders tried to attack his turban. AAP leaders accused BJP of stealing the ballot boxes.On Feb 22, AAP’s Shelly Oberoi became the new mayor of Delhi. Ruckus and chaos witnessed during the elections of the standing committee members