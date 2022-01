Casting director in Mumbai arrested for demanding ‘sexual favours’

Mumbai Police arrested a casting director from Titwala area for allegedly demanding ‘sexual favours’ from an actress in return for a role in films. “An alleged casting couch director arrested from Titwala area for demanding sexual favours from an actress in return for a role in films. He also demanded intimate pictures & later threatened to viral them when she refused,” said Inspector Dhananjay Ligade.