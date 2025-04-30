Caste Census We Have Shown We Can Pressure Govt Rahul Gandhi On Centres Caste Census Decision

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader, has emphasized the party's determination to implement a nationwide caste census, asserting that the Congress has demonstrated its ability to exert pressure on the government to address this issue. He highlighted that the Congress is committed to conducting a comprehensive caste census to ensure equitable representation and resource distribution among all communities. Gandhi criticized the current government's reluctance to undertake such a census, arguing that it is essential for informed policymaking and social justice.​ The Congress party's stance on the caste census has been a significant aspect of its political agenda, aiming to address historical inequities and promote inclusive development.