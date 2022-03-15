Cast of Bachchhan Paandey gears up for release promotes film in Mumbai

The star cast of Bachchhan Paandey continued their promotional spree in Mumbai. The actors were snapped at Mumbai's Borivali train station. Akshay kept his look simple in a T-shirt, Kriti Sanon turned up the drama in a printed pantsuit. Jacqueline Fernandez opted for a floral dress. The film will hit the theatres on March 18 this year.