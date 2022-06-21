Cases rising as people are not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour Health expert

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in India, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Vice Chairman Dr SP Byotra on June 20 said that people not following COVID appropriate behaviour and not wearing face masks are the main reasons behind the spike in cases of India. “COVID-19 cases are rising in the country. Reasons being not wearing face masks, not following COVID appropriate behaviour but the good part is that most of the people are vaccinated,” he said.