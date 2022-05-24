Case to sustain, will not be dismissed: Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav on Gyanvapi case hearing

While speaking on the Gyanvapi Mosque hearing, Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav on May 24 in Varanasi, said that the case will sustain and will not be dismissed. The advocate also informed that the hearing will be done at 2 pm today. “Muslim side presented their arguments yesterday, they said that the matter doesn't meet the parameters of the Places of Worship Act. They wanted the matter dismissed. But we too presented our arguments before the Court,” the advocate said. “The matter can't be dismissed just like that, it will sustain. It is not a matter of property but of the Right to Worship. The court will hear the matter at 2 pm today. The decision will be out probably by 4 pm,” he added.