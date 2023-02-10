Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Case filed against Muslim cleric for his 'indecent' remark against Somnath Temple

A complaint was filed against All India Imam Association President Sajid Rashidi over his 'indecent' remark against Somnath Temple, an official said on February 09. “We saw a video of Maulana Sajid Rashidi, All India Imam Assn's President where he is heard making an indecent remark against Somnath temple. His statement has hurt the sentiments of devotees. We've filed a complaint on behalf of Somnath Trust,” said V Chavda, the General Manager of the Somnath Trust. Rashidi had claimed that Mahmud of Ghazni had not destroyed the Somnath Temple but had stopped the 'wrongdoings' in it.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Mouni Roy spreads grace in her latest photoshoot, see PICS
Avatar The Way of Water: Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol, Kartik Aaryan attend James Cameron's film screening
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Stunning photos of Sohna-Dausa stretch released ahead of launch
Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor attend Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's engagement
Step inside Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's luxe Mumbai home: Woodsy bedroom, spacious terrace garden, photo wall
Speed Reads
More
First-image
February 14 will not be 'Cow Hug Day', Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.