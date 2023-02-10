Case filed against Muslim cleric for his 'indecent' remark against Somnath Temple

A complaint was filed against All India Imam Association President Sajid Rashidi over his 'indecent' remark against Somnath Temple, an official said on February 09. “We saw a video of Maulana Sajid Rashidi, All India Imam Assn's President where he is heard making an indecent remark against Somnath temple. His statement has hurt the sentiments of devotees. We've filed a complaint on behalf of Somnath Trust,” said V Chavda, the General Manager of the Somnath Trust. Rashidi had claimed that Mahmud of Ghazni had not destroyed the Somnath Temple but had stopped the 'wrongdoings' in it.