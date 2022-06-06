Car driver hits biker after verbal spat in Delhi

A man hit a biker with his four-wheeler following a heated verbal exchange with the biker group, near Arjan Garh metro station in Delhi. Delhi Police have identified the four-wheeler, and will take suo moto action in the case. Police have requested bikers to give a written complaint. FIR will be filed at Fatehpur Beri Police Station. While speaking to ANI, the biker said, “I was returning with 8-10 of my friends from Gurugram to Delhi when he came near us and started rash driving. He threatened and verbally abused my friend. My friends slowed down a little but I drove ahead. The man sped up, hit my bike and sped away." More details are awaited.