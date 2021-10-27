Captain Amarinder Singh announces formation of new party ahead of Punjab Assembly Polls

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced in a press conference that he is forming a new party and will fight on all 117 seats in Punjab. “Yes, I will be forming a new party. The name will be announced once the Election Commission clears it, along with the symbol. My lawyers are working on it,” said former Punjab Chief Minister. “As far as Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu) is concerned, wherever he fights from we will fight him, when the time comes we will fight on all 117 seats, whether adjustment seats or we contest on our own,” Singh added.