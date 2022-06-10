Cannot confirm 4th wave of COVID before examining district level data: ICMR ADG

Additional Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Samiran Panda on June 10 referring to rising COVID cases said that it’s wrong to say that 4th wave is approaching before examining district level data. Speaking about the possibility of the next COVID wave, Panda said, “It's wrong to say 4th wave is coming, we need to examine district-level data. A high number of cases in few districts can't be considered as a uniform increase in cases across country. Not every variant is a variant of concern.”