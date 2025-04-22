Canada Elections 2025 Why World Is Watching Canada Polls From Trade War With US To Rift With India

Canada Elections 2025: mid economic turbulence, an affordability crisis, and rising tensions with US & India, Canada is set to go for polls on April 28th this year. But this time, it’s not just about healthcare or taxes, it’s about assassinations, international espionage, and allegations that shook global diplomacy. The 2025 election could redefine Ottawa’s relationships with Washington and New Delhi. How will it all unfold? ANI Explains.