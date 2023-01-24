“Canada Australia becoming epicentre of anti-Hindu Anti India activities” says VHP

VHP leaders lashed out at the Anti-India and Khalistan movement after the vandalisation of Hindu temple in Australia. “Anti-India & anti-Hindu plots going on in foreign nations are unfortunate. Australia & Canada are epicentres. We appeal to govts of these nations not to make their country a hub of anti-India, anti-Modi plots,” said Surender Jain, VHP Joint General Secretary. He further said, “Those Sikhs who don’t believe in Sikhism and acting against India as a Pakistan agent is an insult to entire Sikhism and Indian Sikh community must boycott them & Akal Takht must take action against them.”