Can't blame single person for loss in Uttarakhand Assembly Election: Congress leader Nav Prabhat

Amid growing blame game within the Uttarakhand unit of the Congress, former Uttarakhand Minister and Congress leader Nav Prabhat on March 16 said that single person cannot be blamed for the loss in Assembly Elections. “Can't blame a single person for loss in Assembly election. At some places, some party candidates helped BJP candidates. Groups should not prevail. Intensive review is need of the hour, not just a ceremonial review meeting,” he said.