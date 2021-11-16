{"id":"2919884","source":"DNA","title":"CAG is heritage, every generation should cherish it: PM Modi","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in New Delhi on November 16 to mark the first Audit Diwas. While addressing the audience he said, “There are very few institutions that become stronger, more mature and more relevant with the passage of time. Most institutions lose relevance after some decades. But CAG is a heritage and every generation should cherish it. It's a huge responsibility.”\r

","summary":"Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in New Delhi on November 16 to mark the first Audit Diwas. While addressing the audience he said, “There are very few institutions that become stronger, more mature and more relevant with the passage of time. Most institutions lose relevance after some decades. But CAG is a heritage and every generation should cherish it. It's a huge responsibility.”\r

","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-cag-is-heritage-every-generation-should-cherish-it-pm-modi-2919884","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/16/1005565-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/16th_Nov_21.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637061302","publish_date":"Nov 16, 2021, 04:45 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 16, 2021, 04:45 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2919884"}