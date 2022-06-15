CAG had observations against Delhi Police: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Amidst the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation in the National Herald case, the Congress party on June 15 summoned Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana. Congress leader and chairperson of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury summoned Delhi's top cop and has asked him to appear before the Parliament. Chowdhary said that CAG has some observations against the Delhi Police. Speaking to ANI, Chowdhary said, “There were some observations against Delhi Police by CAG. So, I thought that there is a need to speak with concerned officials and further clarify this before their examination. This is as per rules.” “CP (Rakesh Asthana) wrote to me last night that Delhi's law & order situation isn't good. So he should be granted exemption. I spoke with my officer. As per rules, if an officer doesn't come, he has to explain the reason. He did. So, I said let's call him later.”