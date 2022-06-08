Cabinet decides to raise MSPs of 17 Kharif crops for 2022-23

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on June 08 said that Cabinet has decided to raise the minimum support price of 17 Kharif crops for year 2022-23. Addressing a Cabinet briefing, he said, “It has been decided in the Cabinet meeting today that the price of sesame will increase by Rs 523. There will be an increase of Rs 480 per quintal on moong, Rs 385 per quintal on sunflower, Rs 300 hike on groundnut.” “Before 2014, purchases were made on 1-2 crops. After coming to the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other crops were also added to it and the income of farmers also increased,” he added.