Bypolls: Voting underway in Ballygunge Assembly, Asansol Lok Sabha seat

Voting for the Bypolls in Ballygunge Assembly and Asansol Lok Sabha seat underway on April 12. The Asansol Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Babul Supriyo, a two-time BJP MP, quit the party in October last year to join the TMC. The results will be declared on April 16.