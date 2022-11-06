Bypolls 2022 BJP’s Bhavya Bishnoi wins Adampur constituency seat in Haryana

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Bhavya Bishnoi won the Adampur seat in Haryana on Nov 06. Bishnoi is the son of BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi who had vacated the seat after resigning from Congress to join the BJP in August.