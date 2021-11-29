{"id":"2921694","source":"DNA","title":"Bypoll to Rajya Sabha seat in Kerala underway","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Bypoll to Rajya Sabha seat in Kerala is underway after the seat fell vacant following the resignation of Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani. Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy cast his vote on November 29.","summary":"Bypoll to Rajya Sabha seat in Kerala is underway after the seat fell vacant following the resignation of Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani. Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy cast his vote on November 29.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-bypoll-to-rajya-sabha-seat-in-kerala-underway-2921694","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/29/1007509-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2911_SS_DNA_ANI_STORY_17.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1638190802","publish_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 06:30 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 06:30 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921694"}