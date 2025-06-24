Bypoll Results 2025 AAP Wins Two BJP Congress TMC Bag One Each

By-Election Result 2025: AAP secures key Gujarat Bypoll victory; Congress clinches Kerala seat. The Aam Aadmi Party has won the Visavadar Assembly bypoll in Gujarat on 23 June. The win means the AAP has re-asserted its hold over a seat it won in the 2022 election. The AAP also retained the Ludhiana West seat in Punjab, a state where it is in power. Meanwhile, the Congress-led United Democratic Front picked up the Nilambur seat in Kerala. Notably, The BJP has retained the Kadi seat in Gujarat