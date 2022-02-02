By taking jabs, people gave ‘tight slap’ to those questioning vaccines: CM Yogi

While addressing the ‘Prabhavi Matdata Samvad’ on February 02 in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the confidence of people for taking vaccine jabs and said that they have given tight slap to those who questioned the vaccines. “By taking the vaccine jabs, people have given a tight slap to those who questioned the vaccines, called them 'Modi Vaccine', 'BJP vaccine'. Likewise, even in UP Assembly Elections you need to give such people a 'sharp dose' by voting for Lotus, BJP,” he added UP Assembly Elections will be held from February 10 to March 07 in 7 phases.