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Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 01:35 PM IST

By-Poll Elections BJP Takes Leads In Datia Manjalpur As Counting Begins In All Three Bypoll Seats

Counting began at 8 am for bypolls across Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. All eyes remain on Bankipur with Prashant Kishor's electoral debut in focus. Bankipur witnessed a direct contest involving BJP's Neeraj Kumar Sinha and rivals.

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Counting began at 8 am for bypolls across Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. All eyes remain on Bankipur with Prashant Kishor's electoral debut in focus. Bankipur witnessed a direct contest involving BJP's Neeraj Kumar Sinha and rivals.

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