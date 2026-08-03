By-Poll Elections BJP Takes Leads In Datia Manjalpur As Counting Begins In All Three Bypoll Seats
Counting began at 8 am for bypolls across Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. All eyes remain on Bankipur with Prashant Kishor's electoral debut in focus. Bankipur witnessed a direct contest involving BJP's Neeraj Kumar Sinha and rivals.
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Counting began at 8 am for bypolls across Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. All eyes remain on Bankipur with Prashant Kishor's electoral debut in focus. Bankipur witnessed a direct contest involving BJP's Neeraj Kumar Sinha and rivals.