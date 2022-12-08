By Election Results SP’s ‘bahu’ Dimple Yadav beats Yogi’s BJP in Mainpuri by over 2L Votes | DNA

Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav is leading in the Mainpuri by-election. With a total of almost 80,000 EVM votes, she is set for victory. She is the daughter-in-law of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. After two hours of counting, the BJP's Raghuraj Singh Shakya is trailing.