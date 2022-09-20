Business intellectuals playing affirmative role in shaping Indias incremental trajectory Vice President Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on September 20 said that business leaders, administrators, academicians and experts are playing a critical affirmative role in shaping India's incremental trajectory in all facets. Addressing 49th National Management Convention of AIMA, Dhankhar said, “Soothing to note, business leaders, administrators, academicians and experts are playing a critical affirmative role in shaping India's incremental trajectory in all facets, in very challenging times.”