Bulli Bai app case: Mumbai Police arrests one more accused from Odisha

Mumbai Police arrested one more accused from Odisha in the Bulli Bai app case. Hours after 28-year-old Neeraj Singh was arrested in ‘Bulli Bai’ app case, his brother Nikesh Singh on January 20 alleged that the officers of Mumbai Police Crime Branch took his brother into custody after questioning. “Officers of Mumbai Police Crime Branch took my brother Neeraj Singh into custody after questioning. The officers said that he was not involved in making Bulli Bai app but he was part of a Twitter group that had the creators of the app as members,” Nikesh Singh said.