Bulldozers, swords being used in name of religion: Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti on April 29 slammed BJP and said that the bulldozers and swords are being used in the name of religion. She said, “Our neighbouring country was destroyed by misusing religion at that time. To date, they're bearing its brunt. They gave guns to people in name of religion. The same is happening in our country. Bulldozers being used and swords being given to people in the name of religion.”