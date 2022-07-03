Bulldozers roll-in against illegal construction in Patna’s Rajeev Nagar

District administration on July 03 conducted a demolition drive to remove illegal construction in Rajeev Nagar, Patna. Dozens of bulldozers are being used to carry out the demolition drive. The demolition drive began in the presence of Bihar police. Around 20 acres of land will be used for the construction of buildings for the High Court judges. The demolition drive has been carried out after district officials issued a notice regarding the removal of more than 90 illegal houses.