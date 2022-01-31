Budget Session: Remembering past, learning from it very important for country, says President

President Ram Nath Kovind on January 31 addressed the joint session of Parliament ahead of the Budget Session 2022. In his address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session, President Kovind said, “I bow down to the lakhs of freedom fighters who prioritised their duties and helped India get its rights. I also respectfully remember the personalities who contributed to the development journey of India in the 75 years of independence.” “Starting this year, the Government has begun the Republic Day celebrations from 23rd Jan - Netaji's birth anniversary. My Govt believes that remembering the past and learning from it is very important for the safe future of the country,” he added.