Budget Session: India administered record 150 crore COVID vaccine doses, says President

President Ram Nath Kovind on January 31 addressed the joint session of Parliament ahead of the Budget Session 2022. In his address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session, President Kovind said, “Many lives lost due to COVID. Even in such circumstances, our Centre, States, doctors, nurses, scientists, our healthcare workers worked as a team. I am thankful to our health care and frontline workers.” “India's capability in the fight against COVID-19 was evident in the vaccination program. In less than a year, we made a record of administering over 150 crore doses of vaccine. Today, we are one of the leading nations of the world in terms of administering the maximum number of doses