Budget Session Had healthy discussions says MoS Ajay Bhatt on late-night proceedings

Following late-night discussion in Budget Session of Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on March 16, said that the members had healthy discussion in presence of ruling and Opposition party. “We had a healthy discussion in the presence of the ruling party and Opposition. We learnt new things from the Speaker on how to run the House,” he added.