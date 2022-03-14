Budget Session: Govt’s efforts in evacuating Indians from Ukraine are praiseworthy, says Vice President Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on March 14 hailed the efforts of the government in evacuating stranded Indian Nationals from war-torn Ukraine. Speaking on day one of the second part of the Budget Session, the Rajya Sabha Chairman said, “A large number of Indian students in Ukraine were required to be evacuated. It was a very challenging task. The Government of India rose to the occasion in evacuating Indian students as well as some students of other nationalities. These efforts are praiseworthy.”