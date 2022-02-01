Budget only for rich, nothing for poor: Mallikarjun Kharge

Criticising the Union Budget 2022 presented on February 01 in the Parliament, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge took a jibe at the Centre and said it is a budget of Arjuna and Dronacharya, not Eklavya (from Mahabharata) as “it is only for the rich and has nothing for the poor.” “Budget is only for the rich; has nothing for the poor. It's Arjuna and Dronacharya's budget, not Eklavya's, (from Mahabharata). They also mentioned cryptocurrency, which doesn't have any law, nor has it been discussed before; budget benefitting their friends,” said Mallikarjun Kharge.