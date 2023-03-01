Budget emphasised increasing ease of living with technology PM Modi at Post-Budget webinar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 28 addressed a Post-Budget webinar on ‘Unleashing the Potential: Ease of Living Using Technology’ through video conferencing. While addressing the webinar, PM Modi emphasised the priority given to technology in the Union Budget 2023. “New India is connecting and empowering its citizens with technology. The budget of our government has emphasised increasing the ease of living, with the help of technology. The government's policy interventions are now showing results,” said PM Modi.“The tech-enabled platform CoWIN played a key role during the Covid-19 pandemic. Today every citizen of India is clearly feeling this change that now it is so easy to communicate with the government. Technology was the basis of the ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ and due to this many poor started getting rations. Many departments can use technology to meet global standards of service,” PM Modi further added.