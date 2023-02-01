Budget 2023: The gaming industry is grappling for clarity, here's what has happened so far...

Ahead of the Union Budget 2023, all eyes are on the government's plan for the online gaming industry. The gaming industry is growing rapidly in India and is expected to reach new limits in the coming years. With the right support from the government, the industry can fulfill its potential and make a significant contribution to the country’s economy. Here's all you need to know about government's intervention with the gaming industry so far..