Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey; GDP growth projected at 6-6.8% in FY24

The Economic Survey 2022-23 was tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 31. As per the Survey, the 'entrenched inflation' may prolong the tightening cycle and therefore borrowing costs may stay higher for longer. India forecasted its economy will grow 6% to 6.8% in the next financial year starting April 1, down from 7% projected for the current year, as a global slowdown is likely to hurt its exports.