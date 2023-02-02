Budget 2023: Bihar to be benefitted the most: Sushil Modi on CM Nitish’s remarks on Budget

Reacting to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s tweet bashing the Central Government’s Budget 2023-2024, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Kumar Modi said that Bihar is the state that will be benefitted the most by the new Budget and alleged that due to being a member of Opposition, the CM slammed the Budget. “CM Nitish said he hasn’t scrutinised the Budget. He had no relations with it ever. 2,40,000 will be spent on Railway Budget and Nitish Kumar used to talk about Railways Budget. How much was spent during his tenure? Bihar is the state that will be benefitted the most from the new Budget. 1,07,000 will be allotted to Bihar. Is this less? Poor and backward states will be benefitted greatly from this Budget,” said Sushil Kumar Modi on February 02.