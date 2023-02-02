Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Budget 2023: Bihar to be benefitted the most: Sushil Modi on CM Nitish’s remarks on Budget

Reacting to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s tweet bashing the Central Government’s Budget 2023-2024, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Kumar Modi said that Bihar is the state that will be benefitted the most by the new Budget and alleged that due to being a member of Opposition, the CM slammed the Budget. “CM Nitish said he hasn’t scrutinised the Budget. He had no relations with it ever. 2,40,000 will be spent on Railway Budget and Nitish Kumar used to talk about Railways Budget. How much was spent during his tenure? Bihar is the state that will be benefitted the most from the new Budget. 1,07,000 will be allotted to Bihar. Is this less? Poor and backward states will be benefitted greatly from this Budget,” said Sushil Kumar Modi on February 02.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu's pretty wife Nandini, whose style can give Bollywood actresses a run for their money
Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023
XXX star Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot, drops sexy photos and videos
Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar attend Manish Malhotra's birthday bash
5 hot, sexy photos of MMS Kand actor Sapna Sappu that will make you forget Aabha Paul
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Microsoft Windows 11 users get new widgets for Spotify and Phone Link
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.