Budget 2022: Total expenditure estimated at Rs 39.45 lakh crore in in FY23: Nirmala Sitharaman

Total expenditure in FY23 estimated at Rs 39.45 lakh crore; total resources mobilisation to be Rs 22.84 lakh crore other than borrowing, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2020 in Parliament.