Budget 2022 reflects India’s focus on ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence sector: PM Modi

India has been focussing on 'Aatmanirbharta' in its defence sector and its commitment can be seen in the Budget 2022, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25. PM Modi, while addressing a webinar on ‘Aatmanirbharta in Defence - Call to Action’ said, “In the last few years, India has been focussing on 'Aatmanirbharta' in its defence sector. You can see the commitment for it in this year's budget too. Even during British rule and right after independence, our defence manufacturing strength was very high.”