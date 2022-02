Budget 2022 is like a booster shot, will retain country’s money: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Reacting on the Union Budget 2022, Bhartaiya Janata Party MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on February 01 said, “This is a very good budget for the common man. With an increase of 35% in infrastructure, to automatically accelerate the economy.” Speaking to ANI, the minister said, “It's a booster shot that will pace up manufacturing in the country, keeping the country's money in the country.”