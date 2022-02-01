Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman to present inclusive Budget in line with every sector

Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23, Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary on February 1 said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present an inclusive Budget in line with every sector. “Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present an inclusive Budget, in line with each and every sector’s needs. It will be benefiting everyone...All sectors (including farmers) should have expectations from today's Budget,” Said Pankaj Chaudhary.