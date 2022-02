Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman introduces next phase of ease of doing business, ease of living

In her Budget 2022 address, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman talked about rolling out the next phase of ease of doing business and ease of living, which involves establishing the ‘One Nation, One Registration’ mechanism. FM also announced about 25,000 compliances getting eliminated and 1,486 union laws being revoked to make it easier to do business in the country. Watch the video for more.