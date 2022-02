Budget 2022: FM introduces Govt's 4 big priorities, including PM Gati Shakti

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tuesday talked about the government's four big priorities during her Union Budget 2022 speech, which involve PM Gati Shakti. PM Gati Shakti, launched in October 2021, is an initiative aimed at coordinated planning and execution of infrastructure projects and bringing down logistics costs. Watch the video for more.