Budget 2022: Centre, States govt employees' tax deduction limit to be increased from 10 pc to 14 pc

While presenting the Union Budget 2022 at the Parliament on February 01, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Both Centre and States government employees' tax deduction limit will be increased from 10 per cent to 14 per cent to help the social security benefits of state government employees and bring them at par with the Central government employees.” The minister also said, “I propose to provide that any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30%. No deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income, except the cost of acquisition.”