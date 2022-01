Budget 2022: After 8 long years, Taxpayers might get good news this budget

People have high hopes pinned to this budget other than giving a boost to economic growth this budget might bring great relief to taxpayers. For long there hasn't been any major announcement for taxpayers which directly benefits them by making such an announcement the government might woe the hearts of millions of taxpayers across the country. The IBA has demanded that 3 years FD should be made tax-exempt.